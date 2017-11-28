Activist Investor Denies Advocating Breakup of Clariant

Continue Reading Below

Activist investor White Tale has accused Clariant of misrepresenting their discussions about the Swiss chemical company's future, escalating the war of words between the two sides.

Airbus Taps New Sales Chief, as Leahy Heads for Exit

Airbus is kicking off a new era in its battle against Boeing, naming Eric Schulz, a top executive at engine supplier Rolls-Royce Holdings, to become its next airliner sales chief.

BOE Says British Banks Could Handle a 'Disorderly' Brexit

The U.K.'s largest banks could withstand Britain crashing out of the EU, the Bank of England said, but it raised wider concerns over how trillions of dollars' worth of derivatives contracts will be treated after Brexit.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Shell to Pay Its Dividend in Cash in Latest Sign of Health for Big Oil

Royal Dutch Shell said it would begin paying its dividend only in cash, a fresh sign that big oil companies are trying to reward investors after struggling with three years of falling oil prices.

Maersk Makes Board Appointments Amid Focus on Logistics

A.P. Moeller-Maersk announced a series of appointments to its executive board as it accelerates its transformation into an integrated logistics company.

SoftBank to Offer to Buy Uber Shares at Roughly 30% Discount

SoftBank has told stakeholders in Uber that it will initially offer to buy shares at a nearly 30% discount to the company's most recent valuation of $68 billion.

Auto Executives Meet With Pence on Nafta

Top executives from Detroit's auto makers met with Vice President Mike Pence in Washington, reiterating concerns that potential changes to Nafta could disrupt the industry's intricate supply chains.

Japan's Toray Joins Quality-Scandal Parade

Japanese industrial giant Toray Industries said a subsidiary faked quality data on textiles used to strengthen car tires-a problem it kept secret for more than a year until it saw leaks on the internet.

Wells Fargo Bankers, Chasing Bonuses, Overcharged Clients

Employees say lofty rewards tied to revenue pushed foreign-exchange staff to ignore agreed-upon fees. Years of whispers were confirmed in a conference call.

Supreme Court Debates a Patent Case That Is Splitting Corporate America

The Supreme Court on Monday appeared split along ideological lines in a high-stakes case over patents that is pitting pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies against tech titans like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Apple Inc.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)