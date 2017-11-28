SoftBank Details Plan for Multibillion-Dollar Uber Investment

SoftBank provided Uber Technologies shareholders with details of its offer to buy shares from them at a roughly 32% discount to the ride-hailing firm's most recent valuation.

Cineworld and Regal Entertainment Discuss Merger

British movie theater operator Cineworld Group PLC has made an offer for American counterpart Regal Entertainment Group, Regal confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

AT&T, Time Warner Herald 'Golden Age' of TV in Defense of Merger

AT&T said in a written response to the Justice Department's lawsuit that the video marketplace is changing quickly and is "intensely competitive, " and that nothing about the telecom giant's proposed acquisition of Time Warner would harm that.

Facebook's Training A.I. to Spot ISIS, al Qaeda Posts-Nazis Come Next

Facebook Inc. says it is making big strides in removing propaganda posts and accounts from Islamic State and al Qaeda.

Software Provider Autodesk to Cut 1,150 Jobs in Restructuring

Design-software provider Autodesk Inc. said it would cut 13% of its workforce in a bid to streamline the company. Shares in Autodesk tumbled after hours as the company revealed plans to shed 1,150 jobs and consolidate facilities.

Avaya Reorganization Plan Wins Court Approval

Troubled telecommunications company Avaya received court approval of its reorganization plan Tuesday, clearing the way for it to exit bankruptcy after cutting its debt load by about $3 billion.

Tesla Truck Gets an Order from DHL as Shippers Give New Vehicle a Try

Deutsche Post's DHL said Tuesday it has preordered 10 of Tesla's Semi trucks, joining a growing list of large transportation companies looking to test the all-electric vehicles.

Siemens Tees Up Health-Care IPO in One of Biggest European Deals in Years

Siemens AG, the German engineering conglomerate, is readying the most significant step yet in its yearslong restructuring: the listing of a big chunk of its health-care business, estimated to be worth up to $47 billion.

Uber Ex-Employee Alleges Covert Tactics to Steal Rivals' Secrets

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered a delay in the trial between Alphabet's Waymo and Uber Technologies after he received a memo from a former Uber employee introducing new allegations about covert communications and efforts to evade detection.

Amazon's Early Christmas Bonus

Projections for retail and cloud businesses are growing as Amazon's already-rich valuation gets another boost.

November 28, 2017 23:15 ET (04:15 GMT)