Industrials Up After Strong Factory Data -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation rose after a strong reading of factory activity.

The Richmond, Va., Federal Reserve's current-conditions manufacturing index jumped to 30 in November from 12 in October, for the highest reading since 1993.

Diversified manufacturer Emerson Electric dropped its offer to buy Rockwell Automation after the maker of automated manufacturing equipment resisted negotiations despite its rival boosting an unsolicited buyout bid twice.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2017 16:37 ET (21:37 GMT)