Health Care Up, But Not By Much, On Cyclical Move -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as traders rotated into the most economically sensitive niches of the market.

Siemens, the German engineering conglomerate, may spin off a big chunk of its health-care business, estimated to be worth up to $47 billion, as a separate stock-market listing.

Shares of medical device maker Boston Scientific slid after investor-relations executives from the company cancelled an appearance at a Piper Jaffray conference.

