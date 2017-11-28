FCC Chairman: Twitter, Celeb Net Neutrality Criticism 'Utterly Absurd'

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is taking shots at Silicon Valley and Hollywood celebrities for claiming his plan to reverse Obama-era net neutrality rules will ruin the internet.

On Tuesday, Pai addressed a number of critics, including singer Cher, Star Trek actor George Takei and Mark Ruffalo—who plays Hulk in the Marvel superhero films—for their recent tweets condemning his plan.

"I will confess when I saw [Ruffalo's] tweet I was tempted to just say 'Hulk wrong,'" Pai said in a speech at the think tank R-Street Institute.

Taking away #NetNeutrality is the Authoritarian dream. Consolidating information into the hands of a few controlled by a few. Dangerous territory. https://t.co/ZVdvmGzcHf — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2017

just read the "myths and facts" document from the FCC. Fact #3 is contradicted in @stratechery's blog post. Other "facts" are outright lies, debatable, and all need citations. @AjitPaiFCC how do we "debate the merits" of the issue when u ignore evidence contrary to your opinions? — b_words (@b_words) November 28, 2017

