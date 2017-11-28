On Our Radar

FCC Chairman: Twitter, Celeb Net Neutrality Criticism 'Utterly Absurd'

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai is taking shots at Silicon Valley and Hollywood celebrities for claiming his plan to reverse Obama-era net neutrality rules will ruin the internet.

On Tuesday, Pai addressed a number of critics, including singer Cher, Star Trek actor George Takei and Mark Ruffalo—who plays Hulk in the Marvel superhero films—for their recent tweets condemning his plan.

"I will confess when I saw [Ruffalo's] tweet I was tempted to just say 'Hulk wrong,'" Pai said in a speech at the think tank R-Street Institute.

