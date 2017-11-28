Danone Strengthens Partnership with Lazada Group in Southeast Asia

Danone SA (BN.FR) said Tuesday that it has signed a strategic regional partnership with Lazada Group to strengthen their existing e-commerce business in Southeast Asia.

The French company said that the partnership, which covers Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, aimed to bring a superior online shopping experience for key product categories to the region's ever-growing number of online consumers.

The alliance will begin working immediately with Danone's early-life nutrition category which offers a portfolio of brands for families with young children. Lazada's digital platforms will provide ordering solutions and personalized service to consumers.

