BATs Appoints Ricardo Oberlander President, CEO of Reynolds American Inc.

British American Tobacco PLC (BATS.LN) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Ricardo Oberlander as president and chief executive of Reynolds American Inc., a subsidiary company.

British American Tobacco said that Mr. Oberlander, the company's regional director for the Americas, will replace Debra Crew effective Dec. 31. Ms. Crew is stepping down.

Mr. Oberlander will be replaced by Kingsley Wheaton, who takes over as regional director for the Americas and sub-Saharan Africa.

November 28, 2017 02:40 ET (07:40 GMT)