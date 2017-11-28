Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Binding offer for the acquisition of BBVA Chile

TIDMBVA
RNS Number : 6932X
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA
28 November 2017
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A (BBVA), has published the following significant event:
Binding offer received for the acquisition of BBVA Chile
