Audi to Extend Employment Security, Build New Electric SUVs in Germany

Volkswagen AG's (VOW.XE) luxury car brand Audi AG (NSU.XE) said Thursday that it will extend employment security until 2025, and that it plans to produce two new fully electric vehicles at Ingolstadt, Germany.

Audi will from 2021 produce two new fully electric sports-utility vehicles at the site, Chief Executive Rupert Stadler and Peter Mosch, chairman of the general works council, said.

They were speaking at an employee general assembly, where the car maker also said it will extend employment security for all Audi employees.

The implementation of production capacities for electric vehicles in Germany is a centerpiece of Audi's strategy, and it has made a clear commitment to the manufacturing sites in Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm, Mr. Stadler said.

November 28, 2017 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)