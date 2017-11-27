Tech Companies Flat on Growth Fears -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies were flat on fears the sector growth outlook isn't as rosy as previously thought. Analysts at brokerage UBS cut their fiscal 2018 projection for Apple's iPhone sales growth to 10% from 12%, following a survey of smartphone buyers that found iPhone X purchase intentions were weaker than expected. Online publisher Bustle Digital Group, which is aimed primarily at millennial women, aims to grow its revenue by 50% this year to about $45 million. Marathon Patent Group, a patent-licensing firm with an investment in bitcoin technology, surged alongside the price of the digital currency.
November 27, 2017 17:35 ET (22:35 GMT)