Shell Partners With European Carmakers to Offer Electric Vehicle Charging

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA.LN) said Monday that it has signed an agreement with a joint venture of European car makers to offer electric vehicle charging points at its refueling stations.

Shell said it has agreed the deal with IONITY--a joint venture between Ford Motor Co. (F), Daimler AG (DAI.XE), Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW.XE) and Volkswagen AG (VOW.XE)--to offer charge points across ten European countries, starting at 80 of its biggest stations.

Shell said each station will have six charging posts, and will form part of IONITY's forecast 400-strong station network, providing electric charging of up to 350 kilowatts.

Shell shares are down 10.50 pence, or 0.5%, at 2327 pence at 1427 GMT.

November 27, 2017 09:50 ET (14:50 GMT)