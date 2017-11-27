Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Rate Rise in 'Near Future' Is Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Monday appeared to express openness to raising rates when the U.S. central bank meets to set monetary policy next month.

U.S. Stocks Mixed, Weighed Down by Energy Shares

Major indexes struggled for traction Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq giving up early gains heading into the second half of the trading day.

Two Camps Assert They Each Have Control Over CFPB

The Trump administration and an Obama-era official dueled for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Monday, with members from each camp sending messages to employees suggesting they were in charge.

Entry Level Buyers Drive Solid New Home Sales

Sales of newly built homes rose in October for the second consecutive month, driven by demand for entry level homes.

Fed Chairman Nominee Powell Likely Faces Smooth Path to Confirmation

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for what could be one of the least contentious confirmation hearings for a Fed chair nominee since the financial crisis.

Senators Seek Changes to Tax Bill as Busy Week Kicks Off

U.S. Senators on Monday began a frenzied week of meetings, negotiations and amendments as Republicans try to find 50 votes for their tax bill, the GOP's biggest domestic-policy priority.

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,500 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,500 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

Stocks Around the Globe Stage Most Widely Shared Rally in Years

The vast majority of global stock markets in 2017 have surged either to fresh records or multiyear highs, one of the broadest rallies in years that investors say is a result of the increasingly synchronized global economic recovery.

November 27, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)