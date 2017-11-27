Tensions Are High as Mulvaney Arrives at Embattled CFPB

Continue Reading Below

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney assumed the job of acting director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after an agency official sued to block the Trump administration from taking control of the regulator.

U.S. Stocks Mixed, Weighed Down By Energy Shares

Major indexes struggled for traction Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq giving up early gains heading into the second half of the trading day.

Entry Level Buyers Drive Solid New Home Sales

Sales of newly built homes rose in October for the second consecutive month, driven by demand for entry level homes.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,500 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,500 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

Dallas Fed's Kaplan: Rate Rise in 'Near Future' Is Likely Appropriate

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan on Monday appeared to express openness to raising rates when the U.S. central bank meets to set monetary policy next month.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Stocks Around the Globe Stage Most Widely Shared Rally in Years

The vast majority of global stock markets in 2017 have surged either to fresh records or multiyear highs, one of the broadest rallies in years that investors say is a result of the increasingly synchronized global economic recovery.

Oil Falls Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices fell, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

Bitcoin's Trading Star Is Chicago High-Speed Firm That Nods to the Grateful Dead

One of Chicago's largest high-speed traders has taken a central role in the bitcoin market, stepping into the vacuum created by Wall Street's hesitant response to the booming investor interest in digital currencies.

Investors Find Little Value in Value Stocks, So Watch for the Rebound

The U.S. stock market is showing the biggest divergence between cheap and pricey stocks since the aftermath of the dot-com bubble, as investors chase the performance of companies with rising earnings.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)