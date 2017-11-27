Stocks Around the Globe Stage Most Widely Shared Rally in Years

The vast majority of global stock markets in 2017 have surged either to fresh records or multiyear highs, one of the broadest rallies in years that investors say is a result of the increasingly synchronized global economic recovery.

CFPB Deputy Chief Sues Trump Over Agency Leadership

Leandra English, a career staffer appointed to lead the CFPB by former director Richard Cordray, filed the lawsuit in federal court the night before the bureau was set to reopen with dueling temporary leaders vying to take it over.

Global Stocks Under Pressure as Asian Tech Shares Slip

Global stocks struggled for traction Monday after steep declines in Chinese and South Korean markets.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Bitcoin's Trading Star Is Chicago High-Speed Firm That Nods to the Grateful Dead

One of Chicago's largest high-speed traders has taken a central role in the bitcoin market, stepping into the vacuum created by Wall Street's hesitant response to the booming investor interest in digital currencies.

Oil Dips Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices eased, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

Beijing is Making Its Most Serious Effort Yet to Tackle Its Financial-System Issues

New rules to crimp China's ballooning shadow banking system are a healthy step. The government must persist through any market fallout.

Powell's Confirmation May Lack Drama of Other Fed Nominee Battles

Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.

Fed's Plan for 2017 Nears Completion, but View for 2018 Is Fuzzy

Fed officials are set to raise interest rates in December, delivering on their projections at the start of 2017 for three rate increases plus the start of the shrinking of their bond portfolio. But their chance for a repeat in 2018 is clouded by conflicting signals on employment and inflation.

