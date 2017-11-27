Global Economy Week Ahead: Powell and Yellen Testimony, Eurozone Jobless Rate

This week brings two congressional hearings featuring current and prospective U.S. central bank leaders as well as readings on U.S. economic growth and eurozone unemployment.

Global Stocks Start Week With Losses

Global stocks started the week with losses as declines in Chinese and South Korean equity markets rippled overseas and futures suggested the S&P 500 would inch down 0.1% from a record high. Commodity prices also came under pressure, hitting resource-sensitive stocks including oil companies and miners.

Powell's Confirmation May Lack Drama of Other Fed Nominee Battles

Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.

Fed's Plan for 2017 Nears Completion, but View for 2018 Is Fuzzy

Fed officials are set to raise interest rates in December, delivering on their projections at the start of 2017 for three rate increases plus the start of the shrinking of their bond portfolio. But their chance for a repeat in 2018 is clouded by conflicting signals on employment and inflation.

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,000 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,000 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

CFPB Deputy Chief Sues Trump Over Agency Leadership

Leandra English, a career staffer appointed to lead the CFPB by former director Richard Cordray, filed the lawsuit in federal court the night before the bureau was set to reopen with dueling temporary leaders vying to take it over.

Congress Prepares for Year-End Legislative Sprint

Lawmakers face a tight calendar and a dizzying list of legislative tasks, from a tax overhaul to a federal spending deal, with the added complication of sexual harassment allegations that are reverberating in the halls of the Capitol.

Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

The Dow's Lightweight Title

GE stock has entrenched itself as the lowest-weighted component in the Dow.

The Economy Is Humming, but Businesses Aren't Borrowing

Loan growth at banks is slowing, casting a cloud over what was supposed to have been a banner year for financial institutions following last November's elections.

