Two Camps Assert They Each Have Control Over CFPB

Continue Reading Below

The Trump administration and an Obama-era official dueled for control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Monday, with members from each camp sending messages to employees suggesting they were in charge.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

UBS to Pull Out of Pact on Broker Recruiting

The Swiss banking group is pulling out of a recruitment accord brokerage firms, the latest indication of changes to Wall Street hiring practices as they face competition from independent rivals.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Indicts Three Alleged Chinese Hackers

Three Chinese people have been indicted in the U.S. for alleged cyberattacks on Moody's Analytics and Siemens AG in an effort to steal confidential business information as recently as May 2017, according to an indictment unsealed Monday.

Decade-Old Options Pay Off for Goldman Execs

Goldman Sachs executives have cashed in on decade-old stock options that have become valuable in the year since Donald Trump's election.

Bitcoin's Trading Star Is Chicago High-Speed Firm That Nods to the Grateful Dead

One of Chicago's largest high-speed traders has taken a central role in the bitcoin market, stepping into the vacuum created by Wall Street's hesitant response to the booming investor interest in digital currencies.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,500 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,500 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

Beijing is Making Its Most Serious Effort Yet to Tackle Its Financial-System Issues

New rules to crimp China's ballooning shadow banking system are a healthy step. The government must persist through any market fallout.

Fed Chairman Nominee Powell Likely Faces Smooth Path to Confirmation

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell heads to Capitol Hill on Tuesday for what could be one of the least contentious confirmation hearings for a Fed chair nominee since the financial crisis.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)