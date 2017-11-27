Tensions Are High as Mulvaney Arrives at Embattled CFPB

Continue Reading Below

White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney assumed the job of acting director at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau after an Obama-era official sued to block the Trump administration from taking control of the agency.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

Julius Baer Loses CEO and Some of Its Luster

When a chief executive jumps ship suddenly it is a cause for concern. When that CEO had led an aggressive, acquisitive expansion, investors may worry even more. So it is with Boris Collardi's departure from Julius Baer.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Bitcoin's Trading Star Is Chicago High-Speed Firm That Nods to the Grateful Dead

One of Chicago's largest high-speed traders has taken a central role in the bitcoin market, stepping into the vacuum created by Wall Street's hesitant response to the booming investor interest in digital currencies.

ECB Proposes Blueprint for Bad-Loan Trading Platform

The European Central Bank has sketched out a possible blueprint for a trading platform that could help eurozone banks to dispose of a mountain of sour loans.

Bitcoin Surges Past $9,000 in Fastest Thousand-Point Milestone

The price of bitcoin surged past $9,000 over the weekend for the first time, a rise of nearly 900% this year. Its rise is only getting faster.

Beijing is Making Its Most Serious Effort Yet to Tackle Its Financial-System Issues

New rules to crimp China's ballooning shadow banking system are a healthy step. The government must persist through any market fallout.

The Dow's Lightweight Title

GE stock has entrenched itself as the lowest-weighted component in the Dow.

Powell's Confirmation May Lack Drama of Other Fed Nominee Battles

Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.

Fed's Plan for 2017 Nears Completion, but View for 2018 Is Fuzzy

Fed officials are set to raise interest rates in December, delivering on their projections at the start of 2017 for three rate increases plus the start of the shrinking of their bond portfolio. But their chance for a repeat in 2018 is clouded by conflicting signals on employment and inflation.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)