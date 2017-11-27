Oil Dips Ahead of OPEC Meeting

Oil prices eased, ahead of a meeting scheduled for later this week between major crude producers, where a decision is expected on whether cuts will be extended.

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets

Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

FBI Investigates Energy Firm EnerVest Over Ohio Shale-Drilling Lease

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an eastern Ohio landowner's claims that oil-and-gas investment firm EnerVest Ltd. sold valuable shale-drilling rights that should have been his to sell.

OPEC Plus Adds Uncertainty to Oil Market

Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.

Oil Investors' Surprise New Worry: An Over-Achieving OPEC

OPEC is poised to extend its production agreement, raising fears of price rises that risk curbing demand for crude and encouraging alternatives.

Oncor Minority Owners Sue NextEra for $72 Million Breakup Fee

NextEra Energy Inc.'s failed pursuit of electricity-transmissions business Oncor could become more costly if Oncor's minority owners prevail in a lawsuit filed this week.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Resumes Work After Partial Payment

The company that was hired and then fired under a $300 million deal to rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid has resumed repairs on a critical power artery after receiving partial payment on an $83 million bill backlog.

Natural Gas Settles Lower as Warm Weather Persists

Natural gas prices settled at a one-month low Friday, hurt by forecasts for warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the U.S.

