Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

FBI Investigates Energy Firm EnerVest Over Ohio Shale-Drilling Lease

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an eastern Ohio landowner's claims that oil-and-gas investment firm EnerVest Ltd. sold valuable shale-drilling rights that should have been his to sell.

OPEC Plus Adds Uncertainty to Oil Market

Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.

Oil Investors' Surprise New Worry: An Over-Achieving OPEC

OPEC is poised to extend its production agreement, raising fears of price rises that risk curbing demand for crude and encouraging alternatives.

Oncor Minority Owners Sue NextEra for $72 Million Breakup Fee

NextEra Energy Inc.'s failed pursuit of electricity-transmissions business Oncor could become more costly if Oncor's minority owners prevail in a lawsuit filed this week.

Oil Rises to New Two-Year High

Oil prices rose for the third session in a row Friday, as falling stockpiles and expectations for extended supply cuts boosted optimism in the market.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Resumes Work After Partial Payment

The company that was hired and then fired under a $300 million deal to rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid has resumed repairs on a critical power artery after receiving partial payment on an $83 million bill backlog.

Natural Gas Settles Lower as Warm Weather Persists

Natural gas prices settled at a one-month low Friday, hurt by forecasts for warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the U.S.

As Money Tightens, an Oil Boom Town Fights for Its Share

The oil boom town of Williston, N.D., has hit a rough patch since energy prices flattened off and the state's agricultural sector has softened.

Centrica Slides on Profit Warning

Shares in utility Centrica suffered their biggest intraday drop ever, sliding by more than 16% after the company issued a profit warning for 2017.

November 27, 2017 00:15 ET (05:15 GMT)