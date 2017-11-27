Koch Brothers Get Dividend, No Board Rights in Meredith-Time Inc. Deal

Continue Reading Below

Meredith accepted the financial backing of the billionaire Koch brothers for its pending purchase of Time because they offered the best terms and had no interest in running the business, Meredith's chief executive said.

Teva's New CEO Starts Turnaround Plan at Struggling Drugmaker

Teva Pharmaceutical's new CEO is shuffling leadership ranks and combining generic and specialty businesses as he embarks on a turnaround plan.

SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

UBS to Pull Out of Pact on Broker Recruiting

The Swiss banking group is pulling out of a recruitment accord brokerage firms, the latest indication of changes to Wall Street hiring practices as they face competition from independent rivals.

Produce or Else: Wal-Mart and Kroger Get Tough With Food Suppliers on Delays

Ship deliveries on time or pay a fine, big grocers are telling suppliers, as, under pressure from Amazon and others, they look to shave the millions of dollars a year they say delays are costing them.

Bustle Eyes More Deals With Revenue On Pace to Rise 50%

Bustle Digital Group, the four-year-old news and culture outlet aimed at millennial women, is on pace to grow its revenue by 50% this year to about $45 million, and the company says it's eyeing more acquisitions.

Senate Tax Bill Targets Some Foreign Airlines

Some overseas airlines would pay U.S. corporate taxes on part of their profits under a proposal in the Senate tax bill that threatens to upend long-held protocols governing aviation.

American Fuel Cell Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

American Fuel Cell & Coated Fabrics Co., a government contractor that supplies aircraft fuel tanks used by Boeing Co., Bell Helicopter and other defense and commercial businesses, filed for bankruptcy Sunday, saying efforts to cut costs and restructure its finances outside of Chapter 11 haven't worked.

Samsung's Tumble Sounds a Warning for Tech Stocks

The 5% fall in the Korean tech giant's shares followed a mild analyst report on its outlook-a sign of the market's current high state of nervousness.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)