SandRidge Adopts 'Poison Pill' After Carl Icahn Increases Stake

Continue Reading Below

SandRidge's board adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn to increase his stake as he criticizes SandRidge's plan to buy Bonanza Creek.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

UBS to Pull Out of Pact on Broker Recruiting

The Swiss banking group is pulling out of a recruitment accord brokerage firms, the latest indication of changes to Wall Street hiring practices as they face competition from independent rivals.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Teva's New CEO Starts Turnaround Plan at Struggling Drugmaker

Teva Pharmaceutical's new CEO is shuffling leadership ranks and combining generic and specialty businesses as he embarks on a turnaround plan.

Produce or Else: Wal-Mart and Kroger Get Tough With Food Suppliers on Delays

Ship deliveries on time or pay a fine, big grocers are telling suppliers, as, under pressure from Amazon and others, they look to shave the millions of dollars a year they say delays are costing them.

Decade-Old Options Pay Off for Goldman Execs

Goldman Sachs executives have cashed in on decade-old stock options that have become valuable in the year since Donald Trump's election.

Uber Hack Clouds Valuation as SoftBank Readies Bid

SoftBank Group is expected to proceed with an offer to buy billions of dollars worth of shares from Uber Technologies' stakeholders, but the security breach involving 57 million Uber accounts could change the investor's evaluation of the ride-hailing company's shares.

Meredith Agrees to Buy Time Inc.

Meredith has agreed to pay $18.50 a share in cash for Time Inc., valuing the fabled New York publisher at $1.85 billion.

Senate Tax Bill Targets Some Foreign Airlines

Some overseas airlines would pay U.S. corporate taxes on part of their profits under a proposal in the Senate tax bill that threatens to upend long-held protocols governing aviation.

Samsung's Tumble Sounds a Warning for Tech Stocks

The 5% fall in the Korean tech giant's shares followed a mild analyst report on its outlook-a sign of the market's current high state of nervousness.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)