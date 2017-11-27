Wal-Mart, Kroger Get Tough on Food Suppliers

Ship deliveries on time or pay a fine, big grocers are telling suppliers, as, under pressure from Amazon and others, they look to shave the millions of dollars a year they say delays are costing them.

Julius Baer CEO Quits to Join Rival

The chief executive of Julius Baer has resigned to join one of its biggest rivals in an unexpected shake-up of the Swiss banking industry's highest ranks.

Uber Hack Clouds Valuation as SoftBank Readies Bid

SoftBank Group is expected to proceed with an offer to buy billions of dollars worth of shares from Uber Technologies' stakeholders, but the security breach involving 57 million Uber accounts could change the investor's evaluation of the ride-hailing company's shares.

Meredith Agrees to Buy Time Inc.

Meredith has agreed to pay $18.50 a share in cash for Time Inc., valuing the fabled New York publisher at $1.85 billion.

Senate Tax Bill Targets Some Foreign Airlines

Some overseas airlines would pay U.S. corporate taxes on part of their profits under a proposal in the Senate tax bill that threatens to upend long-held protocols governing aviation.

Samsung's Tumble Sounds a Warning for Tech Stocks

The 5% fall in the Korean tech giant's shares followed a mild analyst report on its outlook-a sign of the market's current high state of nervousness.

Inside the Wal-Mart vs. Amazon Battle Over Black Friday

Wal-Mart and Amazon battled to capture spending over the holiday weekend, as the shifts that have upended the retail industry this year were on display: fewer people visited traditional stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday while online purchases continued to surge.

Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets

Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Recalls Mount During Ford's Reinvention Push

Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett wants to push the 114-year-old auto maker toward the future as fast as he can. Right now, though, he is contending with mounting costs from safety recalls.

Highland Capital Used False Pretexts in Ousting of Portfolio Manager, Panel Finds

A panel found that fund management company Highland Capital used pretexts and false allegations of a sexual relationship with a subordinate to fire a portfolio manager without paying millions of dollars it owed him.

November 27, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)