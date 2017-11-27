Uber Hack Clouds Valuation as SoftBank Readies Bid

SoftBank Group is expected to proceed with an offer to buy billions of dollars worth of shares from Uber Technologies' stakeholders, but the security breach involving 57 million Uber accounts could change the investor's evaluation of the ride-hailing company's shares.

Meredith Agrees to Buy Time Inc.

Meredith has agreed to pay $18.50 a share in cash for Time Inc., valuing the fabled New York publisher at $1.85 billion.

Inside the Wal-Mart vs. Amazon Battle Over Black Friday

Wal-Mart and Amazon battled to capture spending over the holiday weekend, as the shifts that have upended the retail industry this year were on display: fewer people visited traditional stores on Thanksgiving and Black Friday while online purchases continued to surge.

Statoil Buys Total's Stakes in Norwegian Assets

Statoil has agreed to buy stakes in two oil assets from Total for $1.45 billion, expanding its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

Recalls Mount During Ford's Reinvention Push

Ford Chief Executive Jim Hackett wants to push the 114-year-old auto maker toward the future as fast as he can. Right now, though, he is contending with mounting costs from safety recalls.

Highland Capital Used False Pretexts in Ousting of Portfolio Manager, Panel Finds

A panel found that fund management company Highland Capital used pretexts and false allegations of a sexual relationship with a subordinate to fire a portfolio manager without paying millions of dollars it owed him.

FBI Investigates Energy Firm EnerVest Over Ohio Shale-Drilling Lease

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into an eastern Ohio landowner's claims that oil-and-gas investment firm EnerVest Ltd. sold valuable shale-drilling rights that should have been his to sell.

'Coco' Tops Thanksgiving Weekend Box Office

In what's becoming a holiday tradition, Walt Disney Co. won Thanksgiving weekend at the box office with "Coco," a new family animated film.

HNA Obscured Ownership Stakes, Swiss Regulator Says

Chinese conglomerate HNA Group supplied false information and failed to disclose key ownership stakes of some of its executives while acquiring a company last year, a Swiss regulator found.

FAA Seeks to Ease Pilots' Path From Military to Airlines

The FAA proposed revising regulations spelling out experience requirements for new commercial captains and co-pilots to help alleviate shortages of entry-level pilots.

November 27, 2017 05:15 ET (10:15 GMT)