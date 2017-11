Shares of commodities producers fell as a recent rally in industrial metals petered out.

Continue Reading Below

Copper futures pulled back 1.1% Monday after closing at a three-year high last week on anticipation of increased demand in China.

Gold futures rose Monday, however, as the dollar weakened.

Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2017 17:38 ET (22:38 GMT)