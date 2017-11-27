Industrials Higher on Tax-Cut Optimism -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation ticked higher on optimism about the outlook for tax legislation.

Senators prepared for a week of meetings on tax issues as Republicans tried to find 50 votes for their bill and negotiated on issues such as business taxes outside the corporate structure, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The open ledger technology underlying bitcoin could be adopted by many in the trucking industry, predicted one brokerage. "We believe Blockchain technology has the potential to join autonomous trucks, drones, and the 'uberization' of freight as a key disruptive technology that can bring operating and cost efficiency to supply chains," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

