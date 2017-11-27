Eni Refinery Equipment Seizure Lifted

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Saturday that the preventive seizure of measurement devices at its refineries, which had been ordered on Wednesday by the Rome prosecutor's office, has been lifted.

The seizure formed part of a wider probe led by Italian authorities into alleged tax evasion amounting to about 10 million euros ($11.8 million).

The decision to lift the seizure was taken following commitments made by the company, which is a third party not under investigation, Eni said.

