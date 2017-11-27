Energy Lower Ahead of OPEC Meeting -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell alongside oil futures as traders hedged their bets ahead of a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Bets OPEC would extend a production deal drove futures to a more than two-year high last week, but uncertainty about cooperation between OPEC and Russia tempered investors' enthusiasm Monday, said Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas.

Exploration-and-production company SandRidge Energy adopted a so-called poison pill that would make it more difficult for activist investor Carl Icahn, who recently disclosed a 13.5% stake the company, to increase his stake as he pushes against a plan to buy rival Bonanza Creek Energy.

