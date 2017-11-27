BMW to Increase R&D Spending to Up to 7% of Revenue in 2018 -Handelsblatt

BMW AG (BMW.XE) plans to increase research and development spending to between 6.5% and 7% of revenue, or to around seven billion euros ($8.35 billion), in 2018, Nicolas Peter, the car maker's chief financial officer told German newspaper Handelsblatt on Sunday.

Continue Reading Below

--BMW had previously aimed to invest 5.5% of revenue into R&D, Mr. Peter said.

--Spending for R&D would also stay high in 2019, he added.

Full story: bit.ly/2zsnzrX

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

November 27, 2017 03:52 ET (08:52 GMT)