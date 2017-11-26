Global Economy Week Ahead: Powell and Yellen Testimony, Eurozone Jobless Rate

This week brings two congressional hearings featuring current and prospective U.S. central bank leaders as well as readings on U.S. economic growth and eurozone unemployment.

Powell's Confirmation May Lack Drama of Other Fed Nominee Battles

Jerome Powell is likely to sail through confirmation to be the next Federal Reserve leader, even though the process of filling Fed positions has grown increasingly politicized since the days when Ben Bernanke was confirmed as chairman by a voice vote with little opposition.

Fed's Plan for 2017 Nears Completion, but View for 2018 Is Fuzzy

Fed officials are set to raise interest rates in December, delivering on their projections at the start of 2017 for three rate increases plus the start of the shrinking of their bond portfolio. But their chance for a repeat in 2018 is clouded by conflicting signals on employment and inflation.

Venezuelan General to Lead State Oil Industry

President Nicolás Maduro named an active general to lead the state oil industry, Venezuela's last major economic sector that had been outside the military's control.

The Dow's Lightweight Title

GE stock has entrenched itself as the lowest-weighted component in the Dow.

The Economy Is Humming, but Businesses Aren't Borrowing

Loan growth at banks is slowing, casting a cloud over what was supposed to have been a banner year for financial institutions following last November's elections.

OPEC Plus Adds Uncertainty to Oil Market

Russia's importance to a deal to extend oil export cuts means that it holds the cards for OPEC and the deal will be less certain.

Will Investors' Low-Rate Mistake Kill the Stock Market?

Why are stocks so expensive? In part it may come down to a behavioral quirk that could be putting the market at risk.

Oil Investors' Surprise New Worry: An Over-Achieving OPEC

OPEC is poised to extend its production agreement, raising fears of price rises that risk curbing demand for crude and encouraging alternatives.

White House Says Former CFPB Chief Is Provoking a Conflict

A senior White House official criticized the former head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for "provoking" a legal challenge, a day after the president and the CFPB named two different people to serve as temporary director, raising questions about the agency's leadership.

November 26, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)