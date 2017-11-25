What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 25, 2017).

Gunmen killed at least 235 people in an attack on a Sufi-linked mosque in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, marking the deadliest assault in the country in decades.

Mueller is probing Flynn's work on a film financed by Turkish interests as part of an inquiry into whether he improperly concealed financial ties to Turkey and Russia.

The Trump administration is preparing to stop sending weapons directly to Kurdish militants battling Islamic State in Syria.

The CFPB's leadership was thrown into uncertainty as Trump and the agency's departing chief both named temporary directors.

Zimbabwe's new leader reached out to political opponents in his inaugural address and pleaded with foreign investors to return.

The U.S. and South Korea plan joint exercises involving hundreds of aircraft, in the latest show of force aimed at deterring Pyongyang.

Germany's SPD said it would hold talks with other parties, a change of heart that makes imminent snap elections less likely.

