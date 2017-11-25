What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 25, 2017).

The S&P 500 closed above 2600 for the first time, the Nasdaq set a record and the Dow rose 31.81 points to 23557.99. All three indexes have posted double-digit percentage gains this year and many analysts are optimistic the rally can continue.

Many retailers found themselves in unexpectedly good shape on Black Friday, with pared-down inventories and less need to slash prices.

Shares of Macy's, Kohl's and Gap rose and Amazon hit a new high, but some retailers' stocks were left behind.

Mitsubishi Materials said a subsidiary knew that workers were tampering with quality data on parts but continued to ship them.

Unilever has kicked off the search for a new CEO to succeed Polman.

Some YouTube advertisers suspended their commercials after their ads showed up next to videos that appeared to attract pedophiles.

Clariant rejected many of its largest shareholder's demands, escalating a battle with activist investors.

Dish said it reached a carriage accord with CBS, ending a three-day blackout.

