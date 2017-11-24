Steady GDP Growth Expected -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Monday 1000 New Homes Sales Oct 624K (13) 667K
-- percent change Oct -6.4% +18.9%
1030 Dallas Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 27.6
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller 20-City Sep +6.0% (3) +5.9%
HPI (Y/Y)
1000 Consumer Confidence Nov 123.5 (13) 125.9
1000 Richmond Fed Mfg Svy Nov N/A 12
Wednesday 0830 Real GDP (2nd Reading) 3Q +3.3% (14) +3.0%*
0830 GDP Prices (2nd Reading) 3Q +2.2% (7) +2.2%*
1000 Pending Home Sales Oct +1.0% (5) +0.0%
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Nov 25 242K (7) 239K
0830 Personal Income Oct +0.3% (15) +0.4%
0830 Consumer Spending Oct +0.2% (15) +1.0%
0830 Core PCE Prices Oct +0.2% (15) +0.1%
0945 Chicago PMI Nov 63.0 (5) 66.2
Friday 0945 Markit Mfg PMI Nov N/A 53.8**
1000 ISM Mfg PMI Nov 58.2 (14) 58.7
1000 Construction Spending Oct +0.5% (10) +0.3%
N/A Auto Sales Nov 17.5M (12) 18.09M
*3Q 1st Reading
**Nov Flash Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Tim Merle at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
November 24, 2017 14:02 ET (19:02 GMT)