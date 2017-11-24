Paddy Power Betfair Also Interested in Deal With CrownBet -Reuters

Ireland-based gambling company Paddy Power Betfair PLC (PPB.DB) is in talks to buy Australia's CrownBet--an online gaming business that is 62%-owned by Crown Resorts Ltd. (CWN.AU), said Reuters on Friday citing two sources close to the matter.

--William Hill PLC (WMH.LN) also announced on Friday that it was in preliminary discussions with CrownBet.

November 24, 2017 07:22 ET (12:22 GMT)