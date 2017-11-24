U.S. Stocks Extend Rally, Notch Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks capped off a quiet stretch of holiday trading with a weekly gain. The S&P 500 added 0.2%.

Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

Police Say No Shots Were Fired in Central London Incident

London police said armed officers swarmed the heart of London's main shopping district on Friday evening after reports of shots being fired, but later said they found no evidence of gunfire.

Oil Rises to New Two-Year High

Oil prices rose for the third session in a row Friday, as falling stockpiles and expectations for extended supply cuts boosted optimism in the market.

CFTC Chief Works to Tweak, Not Decimate, Obama-Era Rules

J. Christopher Giancarlo moved to the top job at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission this year from a minority commissioner's role, giving him a chance to push for changes on Obama-era derivatives regulations that he has criticized.

Regulators to Meet in December on Global Bank Capital Rules

The international body that oversees banking regulation said Friday it would hold a press conference Dec. 7, an indication that new global bank capital rules may finally be agreed on.

Germany's SPD Softens Stance on Merkel Talks Amid Deadlock

Germany's Social Democrats said they would hold talks with other parties to discuss ways out of the political crisis, reducing the likelihood of imminent snap elections after Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a government collapsed.

From Ducks to Trucks, Ireland's Exporters Pivot for Brexit

Ireland, the European Union member with the greatest economic stake in the U.K.'s exit from the bloc-is preparing for Brexit, as the government offers aid and businesses diversify.

Mexican Economy Shrank in Third Quarter as Natural Disasters Hit

The Mexican economy contracted in the third quarter from the preceding period as a series of natural disasters affected services and oil production.

Retailers, Logistics Providers Scale Up Warehouses for Online Sales

Added labor at distribution centers is aimed at faster sorting, packaging and delivery for an expected surge in web sales this holiday season.

November 24, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)