Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Continue Reading Below

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

Police Responding to Reports of Shots Fired in Central London

London police said armed officers were responding to a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and at the Oxford Circus underground tube station in the heart of London's main shopping district.

Oil Rises to New Two-Year High

Oil prices rose for the third session in a row Friday, as falling stockpiles and expectations for extended supply cuts boosted optimism in the market.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Stocks on Course for Weekly Gains

U.S. stocks headed toward weekly gains following a quiet stretch of trading. The S&P 500 added 0.2%.

S&P 500 Powers Through 2600

U.S. stocks' record-busting year has notched another milestone that few investors expected for 2017: 2600 on the S&P 500.

CFTC Chief Works to Tweak, Not Decimate, Obama-Era Rules

J. Christopher Giancarlo moved to the top job at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission this year from a minority commissioner's role, giving him a chance to push for changes on Obama-era derivatives regulations that he has criticized.

Germany's SPD Softens Stance on Merkel Talks Amid Deadlock

Germany's Social Democrats said they would hold talks with other parties to discuss ways out of the political crisis, reducing the likelihood of imminent snap elections after Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a government collapsed.

From Ducks to Trucks, Ireland's Exporters Pivot for Brexit

Ireland, the European Union member with the greatest economic stake in the U.K.'s exit from the bloc-is preparing for Brexit, as the government offers aid and businesses diversify.

Mexican Economy Shrank in Third Quarter as Natural Disasters Hit

The Mexican economy contracted in the third quarter from the preceding period as a series of natural disasters affected services and oil production.

Wall Street's 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong

As investors' inboxes once again become clogged with annual outlooks from Wall Street's scribblers, there is little admission of the nearly universal failure to predict what happened this year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 13:15 ET (18:15 GMT)