The S&P 500 Record Run No One Saw Coming

U.S. stocks are on the verge of a level few thought they would see this year: 2600 on the S&P 500.

Stocks Hold Firm as China Gains a Footing

Global stocks were on track for weekly gains as Chinese markets showed signs of stabilizing after a selloff, and data pointed to an acceleration in the eurozone economy.

Oil Prices Edge Higher as Investors Await OPEC Meeting

Oil prices edged higher in muted trade due to the Thanksgiving holiday, as falls in inventory and disrupted supply to the U.S. supported prices.

Germany's SPD Softens Stance on Merkel Talks Amid Deadlock

Germany's Social Democrats said they would hold talks with other parties to discuss ways out of the political crisis, reducing the likelihood of imminent snap elections after Chancellor Angela Merkel's efforts to form a government collapsed.

CFTC Chief Works to Tweak, Not Decimate, Obama-Era Rules

J. Christopher Giancarlo moved to the top job at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission this year from a minority commissioner's role, giving him a chance to push for changes on Obama-era derivatives regulations that he has criticized.

Wall Street's 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong

As investors' inboxes once again become clogged with annual outlooks from Wall Street's scribblers, there is little admission of the nearly universal failure to predict what happened this year.

German Business Sentiment Hits Record High in November

German business sentiment surged to another record high in November, as companies upgraded their outlook for the months ahead, despite Germany's uncertain political situation.

The Changing Face of the Corporate Bond Market

The European Commission wants answers to an intriguing question: Why is it becoming harder to trade corporate bonds, even though companies are issuing more of them?

Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

A New Thanksgiving Tradition: Chinese Stock Market Drops

As ever this Thanksgiving, Americans came together to celebrate their shared traditions. One recent addition to that list: Watching the Chinese stock market collapse.

November 24, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)