The Changing Face of the Corporate Bond Market

Continue Reading Below

The European Commission wants answers to an intriguing question: Why is it becoming harder to trade corporate bonds, even though companies are issuing more of them?

It's Not the Leverage, It's the Illiquidity That Will Hurt

Too much short-term debt backing long-term assets fueled the last credit bubble a decade ago. This time round, investors are hunting for yield in hard-to-trade, often private assets.

Wall Street's 2017 Market Predictions: Pathetically Wrong

As investors' inboxes once again become clogged with annual outlooks from Wall Street's scribblers, there is little admission of the nearly universal failure to predict what happened this year.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

A New Thanksgiving Tradition: Chinese Stock Market Drops

As ever this Thanksgiving, Americans came together to celebrate their shared traditions. One recent addition to that list: Watching the Chinese stock market collapse.

HSBC's Global Banking Co-Head Leaves After 18 Months

HSBC's global banking co-head, Matthew Westerman, will leave after a turbulent 18 months at the bank, staff were told in a memo.

Fed Stumped on Inflation While Europe Plays It Cool

A global puzzle is proving increasingly hard to solve: growth is good but inflation is weirdly low. How policy makers on opposite sides of the Atlantic view this conundrum is starting to drive a wedge in markets.

Investors Have Gotten Too Complacent on China Debt

China is right that industrial capacity cuts are helping steel and coal firms to reduce debt and banking-sector risks. Investors are wrong to conclude the battle is won.

CFTC Reports Steep Drop in Enforcement Actions, Fines

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement actions and fines plunged in the first year of the Trump administration from a year earlier, when the figures were lifted by big settlements with banks.

Carl Icahn Buys Stake in SandRidge Energy

Carl Icahn has purchased a 13.5% stake in SandRidge Energy Inc., joining a list of shareholders who say a deal the oil-and-gas producer struck last week for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. makes little sense.

Consultant Finds Employee Discord at Office of Financial Research

Many employees at the Office of Financial Research are unsatisfied with their agency's leadership and harbor concerns about mismanagement, according to a consultant's report.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)