Oil Rises to New Two-Year High

Oil prices rose for the third session in a row Friday, as falling stockpiles and expectations for extended supply cuts boosted optimism in the market.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Resumes Work After Partial Payment

The company that was hired and then fired under a $300 million deal to rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid has resumed repairs on a critical power artery after receiving partial payment on an $83 million bill backlog.

Natural Gas Settles Lower as Warm Weather Persists

Natural gas prices settled at a one-month low Friday, hurt by forecasts for warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the U.S.

As Money Tightens, an Oil Boom Town Fights for Its Share

The oil boom town of Williston, N.D., has hit a rough patch since energy prices flattened off and the state's agricultural sector has softened.

Centrica Slides on Profit Warning

Shares in utility Centrica suffered their biggest intraday drop ever, sliding by more than 16% after the company issued a profit warning for 2017.

Carl Icahn Buys Stake in SandRidge Energy

Carl Icahn has purchased a 13.5% stake in SandRidge Energy Inc., joining a list of shareholders who say a deal the oil-and-gas producer struck last week for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. makes little sense.

Exxon, Shell, BP Join Forces to Cut Emissions From Natural Gas

Exxon Mobil Corp. has joined with seven other big energy companies to reduce pollution from natural gas production, an effort by the industry to present itself as part of the solution as governments and consumers demand more environmentally friendly energy.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine to 747 this week, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

U.S. Oil Supplies Fall as Refinery Runs Increase

U.S. inventories of crude oil decreased by 1.9 million barrels, more than expected, for the week ended Nov. 17 as refinery activity continued to pick up steam, according to EIA data. Gasoline stockpiles climbed by 44,000 barrels, less than expected.

Venezuela Detains Citgo Executives for Alleged Corruption

The country's intelligence agency arrested six top executives at the U.S. subsidiary of state-oil company Petróleos de Venezuela SA, as part of what authorities are calling an anticorruption "crusade."

November 24, 2017 16:15 ET (21:15 GMT)