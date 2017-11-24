Nike, Macy's Suffer Technical Snafus on Black Friday

Customers shopping at Nike Inc. and Macy's Inc. complained about problems trying to buy goods on Black Friday, as the companies scrambled to remedy technical complications on the critical shopping day.

YouTube Faces Backlash After Ads Appear Near Pedophile Comments

A fresh wave of advertisers suspended commercials on YouTube after their ads showed up next to videos that appeared to attract pedophile viewers and comments.

Unilever Launches Search for New CEO

Unilever PLC has kicked off the search for a new chief executive, according to a person familiar with the matter-initiating what is expected to be a monthslong process to replace longtime head Paul Polman.

Hacker Expected to Plead Guilty in 2014 Yahoo Breach

An accused computer hacker is expected to plead guilty Tuesday to criminal charges stemming from the massive 2014 security breach of Yahoo that a federal indictment alleges was orchestrated by Russian spies.

CBS and Dish Reach Agreement, Ending Thanksgiving Blackout

Dish Network Corp. said it reached a carriage agreement with CBS Corp. and was restoring the programmer's stations to more than two million subscribers impacted by a three-day blackout that lasted through CBS's Thanksgiving Day NFL game.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Resumes Work After Partial Payment

The company that was hired and then fired under a $300 million deal to rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid has resumed repairs on a critical power artery after receiving partial payment on an $83 million bill backlog.

Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

Oncor Minority Owners Sue NextEra for $72 Million Breakup Fee

NextEra Energy Inc.'s failed pursuit of electricity-transmissions business Oncor could become more costly if Oncor's minority owners prevail in a lawsuit filed this week.

Out of Africa: KKR Disbands African Private-Equity Team

KKR has disbanded its Africa deal team after making just one investment on the continent because it couldn't find enough big companies to buy.

New Uber CEO Knew of Hack for Months

While the massive data breach at Uber Technologies Inc. didn't happen under the watch of the new chief executive, more than two months elapsed before he notified affected customers and drivers of the incident, people familiar with the matter said.

November 24, 2017 17:15 ET (22:15 GMT)