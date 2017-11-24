YouTube Faces Backlash After Ads Appear Near Pedophile Comments

A fresh wave of advertisers suspended commercials on YouTube after their ads showed up next to videos that appeared to attract pedophile viewers and comments.

CBS and Dish Reach Agreement, Ending Thanksgiving Blackout

Dish Network Corp. said it reached a carriage agreement with CBS Corp. and was restoring the programmer's stations to more than two million subscribers impacted by a three-day blackout that lasted through CBS's Thanksgiving Day NFL game.

Puerto Rico Grid Contractor Resumes Work After Partial Payment

The company that was hired and then fired under a $300 million deal to rebuild Puerto Rico's power grid has resumed repairs on a critical power artery after receiving partial payment on an $83 million bill backlog.

Black Friday Kicks Off, With Upbeat Shoppers and Fewer Discounts

Attention Black Friday shoppers: Prices may not be as low this time around. Nevertheless, even as this year has proved one of the most challenging for retailers, analysts are predicting robust holiday sales.

Out of Africa: KKR Disbands African Private-Equity Team

KKR has disbanded its Africa deal team after making just one investment on the continent because it couldn't find enough big companies to buy.

New Uber CEO Knew of Hack for Months

While the massive data breach at Uber Technologies Inc. didn't happen under the watch of the new chief executive, more than two months elapsed before he notified affected customers and drivers of the incident, people familiar with the matter said.

Clariant Dismisses Demands of Activist Investor

Swiss chemicals company Clariant rejected many demands of its largest shareholder in the wake of the failed $15 billion merger with U.S.-based Huntsman, escalating a battle with activist investors.

Mitsubishi Materials' Quality Scandal Kept Quiet for Months

Mitsubishi Materials Corp. said its subsidiary knew for months factory workers were tampering with quality information on airplane, car, and power-plant parts but continued to ship the products to places, possibly including to the U.S.

Rio Tinto Isn't Tesla; It Should Hold Fire On a Lithium Bet

Lithium-battery and electric-vehicle plays are enjoying a futuristic ride into the stratosphere. Rio Tinto shouldn't follow-at least not yet.

Shopping by Phone Begins Right After the Pumpkin Pie

Mobile phones have accelerated a fundamental change in holiday shopping: online buying on Thanksgiving.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2017 15:15 ET (20:15 GMT)