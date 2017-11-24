Clariant Dismisses Demands of Activist Investor

Swiss chemicals company Clariant rejected many demands of its largest shareholder in the wake of the failed $15 billion merger with U.S.-based Huntsman, escalating a battle with activist investors.

Rio Tinto Isn't Tesla; It Should Hold Fire On a Lithium Bet

Lithium-battery and electric-vehicle plays are enjoying a futuristic ride into the stratosphere. Rio Tinto shouldn't follow-at least not yet.

On Tap: Vietnam Seeks Investors for Its Largest Brewer

The Vietnamese government has kicked off a process to find potential investors for a large stake in state-owned Sabeco, as it looks to strike a multibillion-dollar deal in the coming weeks.

Quality Scandal Deals Blow to Mitsubishi Materials Stock

Mitsubishi Materials Corp. said its subsidiary knew for months factory workers were tampering with quality information on airplane, car, and power-plant parts but continued to ship the products to places, possibly including to the U.S.

Rio Tinto, Sinosteel Extend Iron-Ore Mining Venture

Rio Tinto again extended its long-running iron-ore mining venture with China's state-owned Sinosteel to deliver more of the steelmaking commodity from Australia's remote western Pilbara region.

New Uber CEO Knew of Hack for Months

While the massive data breach at Uber Technologies Inc. didn't happen under the watch of the new chief executive, more than two months elapsed before he notified affected customers and drivers of the incident, people familiar with the matter said.

'Angry Birds' Maker's Shares Dive

Shares of Rovio Entertainment, the Finnish mobile-gaming firm that makes "Angry Birds," plunged 20% after it reported a surprise third-quarter loss, a little more than a month after its initial public offering.

Amazon With Pumpkin Pie? Holiday Shopping Starts on Your Phone After Dinner

Mobile phones have accelerated a fundamental change in holiday shopping: online buying on Thanksgiving.

HSBC's Global Banking Co-Head Leaves After 18 Months

HSBC's global banking co-head, Matthew Westerman, will leave after a turbulent 18 months at the bank, staff were told in a memo.

The Next Billion-Dollar Boom in Chinese Tech

Many Chinese companies want to tap into the power of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to increase efficiency and cut costs, spelling huge opportunity for the enterprise-applications market.

November 24, 2017 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)