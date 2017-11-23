ECB Officials Differed on QE at October Meeting

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi appears to have gone beyond what top officials agreed by stating last month that the ECB's giant bond-buying program will continue beyond next September.

China Stocks Tumble After Latest Signs of Beijing's Markets Crusade

The long calm in Chinese stocks came to an abrupt end, with shares in Shanghai suffering their biggest one-day drop in almost a year, following fresh signs of Beijing's determination to clamp down on market speculation and the country's high debt levels.

As Global Governments Raise Taxes, U.S. Revenues Are Already Falling

The OECD said the share of economic output taken by governments in developed economies as taxes has risen to its highest level since records began 50 years ago. But in the U.S., taxes as a share of GDP fell in 2016.

Eurozone Data Point to Strengthening Recovery

The eurozone economy appears to have gained fresh momentum as 2017 draws to a close, an acceleration that suggests the $10 trillion economy may again partner the U.S. in supporting a stronger global expansion.

European Stocks Struggle for Direction After Steep Falls in China

European stocks traded flat after Chinese shares suffered their worst day for months.

U.K. Business Investment Slows

U.K. business investment softened visibly in the third quarter of 2017, a sign that uncertainty linked to Brexit and Britain's future trading arrangements is giving companies pause.

German Economy Propelled by Exports, Corporate Investments

The German economy picked up speed in the third quarter, boosted by exports and corporate investments.

French Manufacturing Confidence at Decade-High

Confidence in French manufacturing rose again in November, setting a fresh decade high as business leaders revised their assessment of recent production levels upward.

Oil Prices Dip After U.S. Crude Hits Two-Year High

Oil prices eased after the U.S. market hit a more than two year high on reduced crude flow from Canada and falling stocks.

U.K. Car Production Buoyed by Exports

A U.K. industry body said that new car production increased by 3.5% in October, but was largely driven by exports. Meanwhile, production for the domestic market declined by 2.9%.

