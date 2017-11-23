German Economy Propelled by Exports, Corporate Investments

The German economy picked up speed in the third quarter, boosted by exports and corporate investments.

French Manufacturing Confidence at Decade-High

Confidence in French manufacturing rose again in November, setting a fresh decade high as business leaders revised their assessment of recent production levels upward.

China Stocks Slide

Chinese stocks fell on concerns about new regulations, while trading elsewhere in Asia was largely muted.

Fed on Track for December Rate Rise, but Inflation Worries Persist

Federal Reserve officials said at their latest meeting they likely would raise rates "in the near term" as the economy strengthens, although several said their support for the move would hinge on inflation picking up, according to minutes released Wednesday.

Investors Have Gotten Too Complacent on China Debt

China is right that industrial capacity cuts are helping steel and coal firms to reduce debt and banking-sector risks. Investors are wrong to conclude the battle is won.

CFTC Reports Steep Drop in Enforcement Actions, Fines

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement actions and fines plunged in the first year of the Trump administration from a year earlier, when the figures were lifted by big settlements with banks.

Ireland Forces Brexit Clash with Reality

Just when U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May thought she was finally making progress in the Brexit negotiations, she finds herself facing her gravest crisis, according to Europe File's Simon Nixon.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine to 747 this week, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Singapore's 3rd Quarter Growth Beats Initial Estimate

Singapore's economy grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than the 4.6% growth estimated last month, prompting the government to revise its forecast for this year.

Bank of Mexico Cuts 2017 Growth Estimate, Citing Earthquakes

The Bank of Mexico lowered its estimate for economic growth this year largely because of the impact two deadly earthquakes in September had on activity in the third quarter, especially on oil production.

