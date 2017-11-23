Tesla Delivers the World's Biggest Battery-and Wins a Bet

An enormous Tesla-built battery system-storing electricity from a new wind farm and capable of supplying 30,000 homes-will be powered up over the coming days, beating the money-back deadline set by CEO Elon Musk.

Amazon With Pumpkin Pie? Holiday Shopping Starts on Your Phone After Dinner

Mobile phones have accelerated a fundamental change in holiday shopping: online buying on Thanksgiving.

Have Trillions of Fed Dollars Broken a Bond Market Warning Sign?

The yield gap between short and long-term Treasurys has shrunk to its narrowest level since 2007, the year the financial crisis gathered steam. But few investors and economists are worried that a repeat of the 2008 meltdown is in store.

HSBC's Global Banking Co-Head Leaves After 18 Months

HSBC's global banking co-head, Matthew Westerman, will leave after a turbulent 18 months at the bank, staff were told in a memo.

The Next Billion-Dollar Boom in Chinese Tech

Many Chinese companies want to tap into the power of artificial intelligence and cloud computing to increase efficiency and cut costs, spelling huge opportunity for the enterprise-applications market.

Saying Bye to Buybacks

Large companies are repurchasing their shares at the slowest pace in five years, as record U.S. stock indexes and an expanding economy propel more money out of flush corporate coffers into capital spending and mergers. .

Centrica Slides on Profit Warning

Shares in utility Centrica suffered their biggest intraday drop ever, sliding by more than 16% after the company issued a profit warning for 2017.

Fiat Chrysler Recalls Brand New Compact SUVs for Airbag Defect

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said Wednesday it is recalling about 8,000 late-model Jeep SUVs to fix defective airbags that pose a potential hazard to front-seat passengers.

Carl Icahn Buys Stake in SandRidge Energy

Carl Icahn has purchased a 13.5% stake in SandRidge Energy Inc., joining a list of shareholders who say a deal the oil-and-gas producer struck last week for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. makes little sense.

Trump Organization Ends Affiliation With Soho Hotel

The Trump name will no longer adorn a lower Manhattan hotel that was once considered a jewel in the family's international real-estate portfolio.

