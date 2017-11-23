Enel Awarded Rights on Four Wind Projects in Mexico

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) said Thursday that it has been awarded the right to sign a number of contracts in Mexico to supply energy and clean-energy certificates on four wind projects.

The value of the order was not disclosed.

The Italian company said that the total capacity of the projects is 593 megawatts.

Investments in the construction of the new facilities will come close to $700 million, in line with the investments outlined in the company's current strategic plan, it said.

The new plants--to be built in Acuna, Coahuila and Nuevo Leon--are expected to enter into operation in the first half of 2020, Enel said, and once fully operational, production of renewable energy is expected to be 2.09 terawatt hours a year.

Enel is the largest renewable-energy operator in Mexico in terms of installed capacity and project portfolio, it said.

It currently operates projects in the country with a total capacity of 728 megawatts, with 675 megawatts coming from wind and 53 megawatts from hydropower, the company said.

November 23, 2017 06:34 ET (11:34 GMT)