Belgium Business Confidence Rises Again in November

Belgian business confidence rose in November to 1.6 from 0.5 in October, the central bank said on Thursday, as executives saw improved prospects in the services sector.

Continue Reading Below

There were slight improvements in the outlook for the building industry and for the manufacturing sector although executives were again less optimistic about the outlook for Belgium's export market.

However, executives were much more confident about improved business in the service sector, with the November reading hitting +12.4 from +7.7.

Write to Laurence Norman at laurence.norman@wsj.com

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 23, 2017 09:47 ET (14:47 GMT)