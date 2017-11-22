What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (November 22, 2017).

Mueller's investigators are asking questions about Kushner's interactions with foreign leaders during the presidential transition.

Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president, ending his 37-year rule, after a week of drama and uncertainty.

The Justice Department has opened an investigation into the use of race in Harvard's admissions practices.

Trump indicated that he wanted to see GOP Senate candidate Moore of Alabama elected despite sexual-misconduct allegations.

Rep. Conyers of Michigan, the No. 3 House Democrat, denied allegations of sexual harassment.

Putin and Assad met ahead of a summit aimed at shaping a political settlement to end the war in Syria.

Hariri returned to Lebanon for the first time since he resigned as prime minister during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. military said it conducted an airstrike in Somalia that killed over 100 militants linked to al-Shabaab.

North Korea violated the armistice in a border shooting last week, a U.S.-led investigation found.

Beijing is investigating Lu Wei, a former director of China's top internet regulator, for corruption.

