Utilities Flat After Fed Minutes -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power-plant operators were more or less flat after the Federal Reserve's minutes. While there were indications that Fed officials planned to raise rates in the "near term," the notes also pointed to ongoing concerns about weak inflation.

Continue Reading Below

Polish Oil & Gas, an energy producer that is also active in importation and storage of energy products in Poland, struck a five-year deal with Centrica LNG to import liquefied natural gas from Cheniere's Sabine Pass facility. Poland, like other European nations, is trying to diversify natural-gas sources because of their dependence on Russia.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 22, 2017 17:02 ET (22:02 GMT)