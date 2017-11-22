Fed on Track for December Rate Rise, but Inflation Worries Persist

Federal Reserve officials said at their latest meeting they likely would raise rates "in the near term" as the economy strengthens, although several said their support for the move would hinge on inflation picking up, according to minutes released Wednesday.

CFTC Reports Steep Drop in Enforcement Actions, Fines

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's enforcement actions and fines plunged in the first year of the Trump administration from a year earlier, when the figures were lifted by big settlements with banks.

Ireland Forces Brexit Clash with Reality

Just when U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May thought she was finally making progress in the Brexit negotiations, she finds herself facing her gravest crisis, according to Europe File's Simon Nixon.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rises in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by nine to 747 this week, Baker Hughes, a GE company, reported.

Singapore's 3rd Quarter Growth Beats Initial Estimate

Singapore's economy grew 5.2% in the third quarter, faster than the 4.6% growth estimated last month, prompting the government to revise its forecast for this year.

Bank of Mexico Cuts 2017 Growth Estimate, Citing Earthquakes

The Bank of Mexico lowered its estimate for economic growth this year largely because of the impact two deadly earthquakes in September had on activity in the third quarter, especially on oil production.

Consultant Finds Employee Discord at Office of Financial Research

Many employees at the Office of Financial Research are unsatisfied with their agency's leadership and harbor concerns about mismanagement, according to a consultant's report.

U.K. Makes Sharp Cuts to Economic Growth Forecasts

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond presented gloomier forecasts for the economy, in a budget address to Parliament that earmarked an extra $3.97 billion over the next two years to prepare for the country's departure from the EU.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Pulled Back in November

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment pulled back in November but remained high, a sign of still-solid economic optimism headed into the holiday shopping season.

Global Stocks Drift Following Rally

Stocks stalled Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, as declines among technology and financial firms snapped the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500's two-day winning streaks.

November 22, 2017 21:15 ET (02:15 GMT)