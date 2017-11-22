U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Fell in October

Orders for long-lasting factory goods declined in October, a setback for manufacturers experiencing solid growth in demand this year.

U.K.'s Hammond Announces Sharp Cuts to Economic Forecasts

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond presented gloomier forecasts for the economy and government finances, in a budget address to parliament aimed at boosting the country's feeble productivity as well as his own political fortunes.

U.S. Jobless Claims Decline Heading into Holiday Season

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, the latest signal the labor market is on strong footing heading into the end of the year.

Global Stocks Rally Continues After U.S. Records

Global stocks extended their advance after a rise in technology companies helped send the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite to fresh records the day before.

Hang Seng Index Tops 30000 for First Time in a Decade

Hong Kong's main stock index surged past 30000 for the first time in 10 years, as a wave of Chinese buying and a surge in shares of tech giant Tencent Holdings propelled the market through its latest milestone.

Oil Extends Gains on Hopes of Inventories falling

Oil prices rose on the back of supply restrictions in North America and falling U.S. inventories.

China Tries to Damp Microloan Explosion

In its latest attempt to restrain the fast-evolving fintech sector, Beijing directed local governments to stop licensing providers of online microloans and to prohibit their operating outside the province where they are registered.

Yellen Says She's Uncertain Weak Inflation Is Transitory

The Federal Reserve is monitoring inflation closely given officials' uncertainty over whether the factors keeping it below their 2% target will prove endemic, Chairwoman Janet Yellen said.

Fed Changes Quorum Rules as It Deals With Vacancies

The Federal Reserve is planning for ways its seven-person board of governors can operate with multiple vacancies, as the Washington-based body could have as few as three members come February

November 22, 2017 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)